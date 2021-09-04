Left Menu

BJP to organise 'Seva and Samarpan' campaign to mark Modi's 2 decades in public service

To mark Prime Minister Narendra Modis two decades in public service, the BJP will organise a 20-day Seva and Samarpan campaign comprising various welfare activities that will commence on his birthday on September 17.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 19:31 IST
BJP to organise 'Seva and Samarpan' campaign to mark Modi's 2 decades in public service
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ''two decades in public service'', the BJP will organise a 20-day ''Seva and Samarpan'' campaign comprising various welfare activities that will commence on his birthday in September 17. Since Modi became prime minister in 2014, the BJP has been celebrating his birthday as 'Seva Diwas' (Service Day) and organises welfare activities across the country for a week but this time it has been extended to 20 days as Modi is completing his two decades in the electoral politics.

BJP president J P Nadda has issued a set of instructions to party workers for organising health and blood donation camps and distributing rations to the poor as part of the campaign.

He told all state units of BJP that the welfare works should be done following Covid protocols.

He has also asked the party workers to visit Covid vaccination camps to facilitate the inoculation drive.

As part of the campaign, the BJP workers will carry out a large scale cleanliness drive on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and people will be encouraged to use Khadi and local products.

On this occasion, the party has also asked that five crore postcards will be sent from the BJP booth workers across the country saying that they are committing themselves to public service.

The party has also asked workers to publicise the auction of gifts received by Modi. The auction will be held on pmmemontos.gov.in. and will start on September 17. Funds generated through the auction will be widely used in the Namami Gange project, the party said. Similarly, BJP's Kisan Morcha will also celebrate Modi's birthday as 'Kisan Jawan Samman Diwas' in every district of the country. Under this initiative, the party will honour families of soldiers and farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021