Left Menu

Workers of Youth Cong, BJP clash in Ludhiana

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 11-09-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 19:23 IST
Workers of Youth Cong, BJP clash in Ludhiana
  • Country:
  • India

Workers of the Youth Congress and the BJP clashed here on Saturday, pelting each other with bricks and stones, police said.

The incident took place when members of the Youth Congress tried to lay siege to the office of the BJP over rising prices of fuel and LPG.

Around 300 Youth Congress activists led by its district wing chief Yogesh Handa raised slogans.

BJP workers also raised counter slogans, leading to a tense situation.

Later, they threw stones and bricks at each other, police said.

Five people received injuries and one of them was taken to a local hospital.

Harsh Sharma, vice-president of the Ludhiana BJP, said the injured belonged to his party.

He alleged that the Congress was trying to divert people’s attention as it faced heat over the corruption in allotment of a piece of land of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust. However, Handa blamed the BJP for the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021