Workers of Youth Cong, BJP clash in Ludhiana

Workers of the Youth Congress and the BJP clashed here on Saturday, pelting each other with bricks and stones, police said.

The incident took place when members of the Youth Congress tried to lay siege to the office of the BJP over rising prices of fuel and LPG.

Around 300 Youth Congress activists led by its district wing chief Yogesh Handa raised slogans.

BJP workers also raised counter slogans, leading to a tense situation.

Later, they threw stones and bricks at each other, police said.

Five people received injuries and one of them was taken to a local hospital.

Harsh Sharma, vice-president of the Ludhiana BJP, said the injured belonged to his party.

He alleged that the Congress was trying to divert people’s attention as it faced heat over the corruption in allotment of a piece of land of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust. However, Handa blamed the BJP for the incident.

