Deputy Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize passes away after short illness

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities confirmed her passing in a statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 16-09-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 16:49 IST
The department extended its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, colleagues, comrades, and the many citizens affected by this tragic news. Image Credit: Twitter(@PresidencyZA)
  • South Africa

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Professor Hlengiwe Buhle Mkhize, has passed away on Thursday morning, after a short illness.

The department extended its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, colleagues, comrades, and the many citizens affected by this tragic news.

"Deputy Minister Mkhize served this country with an unwavering spirit and her contribution to advancing the democratic goals of this country will be remembered for the longest time. Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers through this difficult time," the department said.

Mkhize was appointed as Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities on 30 May 2019.

Post-1994, she held the position of Commissioner at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and Chairperson of its Reparations and Rehabilitation committee from 1995 to 2003, among many others.

At the time of her passing, Mkhize was serving as the National Executive Committee (NEC) member of the ANC and the Convener of NEC deployees to the Eastern Cape.

She has also served as Treasurer General of the ANC Women's League and member of the NEC of the Women's League, among other positions.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

