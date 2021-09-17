Left Menu

WB: 37 more companies of CAPF to be deployed for bypolls

The Election Commission sources on Thursday said 37 more companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed for the Bhabanipur, Samserganj and Jangipur bypoll in West Bengal.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 17-09-2021 05:19 IST | Created: 17-09-2021 05:19 IST
WB: 37 more companies of CAPF to be deployed for bypolls
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission sources on Thursday said 37 more companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed for the Bhabanipur, Samserganj and Jangipur bypoll in West Bengal. Earlier, the Election Commission had deployed 15 companies of CAPF for the elections.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee filed her nomination for the bypoll to the Bhabanipur seat on September 10. The Election Commission also said that bypoll will also be held in Samserganj and Jangipur of West Bengal and Pipli constituency of Odisha on the same date. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 3.

Bhabanipur bypoll will primarily be a contest between Tibrewal and Banerjee as Congress on September 8 announced that the party will not be fielding any candidate for the by-elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Xpeng-backed startup says to deliver flying cars in 2024; Chinese astronauts leave space station module for Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Xpeng-backed startup says to deliver flying cars in 20...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Australia COVID-19 cases rise but vaccination surge gives hope; U.S. administers 382.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia COVID-19 cases rise but vaccination surge giv...

 Global
3
Mumbai: Ex-Mr India contest winner tries to commit suicide

Mumbai: Ex-Mr India contest winner tries to commit suicide

 India
4
Google Meet adds new controls for Host management and Quick access

Google Meet adds new controls for Host management and Quick access

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021