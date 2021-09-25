Left Menu

Central, Pondy govts posing hardship to people with fuel price hike: Narayanasamy

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-09-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 15:54 IST
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy on Saturday charged the Central and the Puducherry governments with posing hardship to the people by allegedly failing to control the hike in prices of petroleum products.

Speaking to reporters after hoisting a black flag atop his house to register his protest on the issue, he said the Narendra Modi-headed NDA government at the Centre and the Rangasamy-led government in Puducherry have failed the people. He said the rise in the prices of fuel and LPG cylinders has hit the common man.

The Centre is also responsible for the death of students because of NEET, he said. He appealed to merchants, traders, and others to extend cooperation to the Bharath bandh being observed in the Union Territory on September 27 to condemn the three farm laws and seek their withdrawal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

