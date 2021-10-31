Goa Cong chief terms BJP MP's Thailand jibe at Rahul as 'gutter level thinking'
A day after BJP MP Tejasvi Surya claimed Rahul Gandhi was visiting Goa as Thailand was not taking in tourists due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state Congress chief Girish Chodankar on Sunday called Surya's thinking as “gutter level.” “In an attempt to make @DrPramodPSawant feel CM of Thailand, @BJP4India MP @Tejasvi_Surya with his gutter level thinking has compared Goa to #Thailand thereby insulting the women and people who have kept respect of the state high. We strongly condemn this character assassination of #Goa,” Chodankar tweeted.
Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Surya had said Gandhi was vacationing here as part of ''political tourism'' because Thailand was closed to tourists for the past one-and-half years due to the pandemic.
