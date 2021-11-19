Left Menu

Mumbai: BJP, RPI join hands, will contest upcoming municipal polls in alliance

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Republican Party of India (RPI) have joined hands and will fight in a united alliance in the upcoming Mumbai Municipal Corporation election.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-11-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 21:35 IST
Ramdas Athavale and Devendra Fadnavis meet, discussed upcoming election. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Republican Party of India (RPI) have joined hands and will fight in a united alliance in the upcoming Mumbai Municipal Corporation election. According to the RPI release, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment and the RPI National President Ramdas Athawale called on BJP leader and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and discussed the upcoming Mumbai Municipal Corporation election.

The meeting was held at Athawale residence in Mumbai, it said. As per the press release, both parties have reached an agreement on the alliance.

The BMC election is expected to happen in 2022. As of now, Shiv Sena is the ruling party in BMC with 92 Corporaters while Congress has 30 Corporaters and 9 from NCP, in the house of a total 227 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

