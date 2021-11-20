Left Menu

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2021 04:11 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 04:11 IST
Bidens greet Sikh community on Guru Nanak Jayanti
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have extended their warmest wishes to the Sikh community on the 552nd birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, saying that his visionary message of equality, peace, and service is as important today as it was five centuries ago.

Sikhs around the world celebrated Guru Nanak Jayanti on Friday.

“Jill and I extend our warmest wishes to the Sikh community on the 552nd anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of the Sikh faith. Guru Nanak’s visionary message of equality, peace, and service is as important today as it was five centuries ago,” Biden said in a statement on Friday.

“His teachings emphasise the dignity and equal rights of all people, empowerment of women and girls, interfaith cooperation, and acts of service to support those in need,'' he said.

President Biden said that by living these and other core values of their faith, Sikhs continue to strengthen communities throughout the United States and the world.

