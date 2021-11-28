MVA govt's decisions projected image of state as that of peg, pub, party and penguin: BJP's Ashish Shelar

In a veiled attack on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his minister son Aaditya Thackeray and deputy CM Ajit Pawar, BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Sunday alleged that Shiv Sena-led MVA government promoted nepotism in the last two years in office and that certain decisions taken by it projected the image of the state as that of ''pub, peg, party and penguin''.

Speaking to reporters, Shelar said the MVA government had only brought grief and pains to the common people by its policies. ''In the last two years, this government has only revolved around the interests of sons, daughters and nephews. I do not want to criticise anyone personally. I do not wish to make any accusations but today is the day of expressing pain and grief. I am simply voicing the countless pains that Maharashtra and its people have experienced in the last two years,'' he said without taking names.

The BJP MLA said ''brutal, harsh and inhuman'' attempts have been made by the MVA to gain power and wealth. Instead of being people-centric, this government has focused on sons, daughters and nephews, he added. ''We have no complaints if anybody's son rises in politics. There is no harm in it. But if we look at the decisions taken in the state in the last two years, we will realise that those decisions have only contributed towards maligning the image of Maharashtra. Sadly the image of this state went before the world as that of pub, peg, party and penguin,'' he said. Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's son, Aaditya, is the Tourism and Environment Minister in the MVA government. Aaditya Thackeray has been drawing fire over the costly upkeep of penguins at a zoo managed by the Mumbai civic body. Shelar said when Mumbaikars were asking for an early resumption of local trains, which were shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government permitted to open pubs and bars.

''When the people demanded reopening of religious places, out of sheer love for their son the bars were reopened,'' he alleged. Without taking any names, Shelar said a nephew was given an important place in this government but he amassed benami properties. ''The central investigating agencies revealed that he possesses benami properties worth Rs 1,000 crore. Where did this wealth come from? His modus operandi which was brought to light is like this: a cooperative factory was opened by taking land from the government. Electricity and other facilities were procured at concessional rates, money is taken from farmers, but it is shown that the factory is making losses, then the bank concerned auctions that factory which is once again bought back by this nephew only,'' he alleged without naming Deputy Chief Minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar, the nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Shelar said the common man has not benefited from this government which is ''egoistic, irrational and insensitive''. ''When the people demanded a reduction of tax on petrol and diesel, taxes on foreign liquor were slashed instead. Wineries were given subsidies but no discussion was held on the plight of farmers,'' Shelar alleged. He claimed over 550 cases of rape were reported only in Mumbai in the last seven months.

''The state government could not maintain the reservation of the Maratha community in court. What is the government's role in it? Political reservation for the OBCs could not sustain in the court. What has the government decided about it? On every front, the government is behaving in an insensitive manner. This saddens us,'' he said.

