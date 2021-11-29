Left Menu

Jailed Georgian ex-president faces court

The imprisoned former Georgian president appeared in court Monday on charges of abuse of office, proceedings that triggered scuffles between his supporters and police.Mikheil Saakashvili, who served as president in 2008-13, left Georgia for Ukraine after the end of his second term and was later convicted in absentia of abuse of power and sentenced to six years in prison.

PTI | Tbilisi | Updated: 29-11-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 19:14 IST
Jailed Georgian ex-president faces court
  • Country:
  • Georgia

The imprisoned former Georgian president appeared in court Monday on charges of abuse of office, proceedings that triggered scuffles between his supporters and police.

Mikheil Saakashvili, who served as president in 2008-13, left Georgia for Ukraine after the end of his second term and was later convicted in absentia of abuse of power and sentenced to six years in prison. He was arrested on Oct. 1 after returning to Georgia to try to bolster opposition forces in the run-up to nationwide municipal elections.

Saakashvili went on a seven-week hunger strike following his arrest, ending it on Nov. 19 after the authorities agreed to transfer him from a prison clinic to a military hospital. His lawyers and doctors said it caused him neurological damage.

Monday's hearings at the Tbilisi City Court on a new case against Saakashvili for the violent dispersal of a 2007 protest marked Saakashvili's first public appearance since his arrest.

Speaking in court, Saakashvili said he doesn't recognize the authority of the prosecutor's office and used the hearings to denounce the Georgian authorities.

Saakashvili is also facing charges related to the raiding of the Imedi TV company and the seizure of the property of its owner, the late businessman Badri Patarkatsishvili.

Monday's proceedings triggered scuffles between his supporters and police, who detained several people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021