Union Cabinet meeting to be held in Parliament today

A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held in Parliament on Wednesday, the third day of the ongoing winter session.

Updated: 01-12-2021 10:16 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 10:16 IST
A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held in Parliament on Wednesday, the third day of the ongoing winter session. The meeting will be held around 1 pm.

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday. On the first day of the session, both the Houses of Parliament passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021. However, the Opposition parties created a ruckus alleging that the government passed the Bill without having a discussion on the floor. The second day of the session also remained a jerk as the Opposition leaders held protests and walkouts over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

The winter session is likely to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

