Maha: Cong MLA Chandrakant Jadhav dies at 59

Congress MLA from Maharashtra's Kolhapur Chandrakant Jadhav died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday, party sources said. Jadhav, 59, was a first time MLA from Kolhapur North constituency, the Congress said in a statement.

Jadhav had contracted COVID-19 infection twice in the past and post the illness, his health had deteriorated, it was stated. The party described Jadhav as a successful industrialist and popular leader, who risked his life to serve the people during the pandemic. The Congress has 44 MLAs in the 288-member state assembly. Last year, party MLA Raosaheb Antapurkar from Deglur constituency in Nanded district had died of COVID-19, and his son Jitesh got elected in the recent bypoll.

