White House says prepared to take action if Russia invades Ukraine

The Biden administration is prepared to impose sanctions or other measures against Russia if it decides to invade Ukraine, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday. Psaki said Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking steps that would allow him to invade the neighboring country.

"That is why we want to be prepared and in an area we have expressed serious concern about," Psaki said. Psaki said the United States is preparing for a possible call with Putin to discuss the issue. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

