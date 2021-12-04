White House says prepared to take action if Russia invades Ukraine
The Biden administration is prepared to impose sanctions or other measures against Russia if it decides to invade Ukraine, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday. Psaki said the United States is preparing for a possible call with Putin to discuss the issue.
- Country:
- United States
The Biden administration is prepared to impose sanctions or other measures against Russia if it decides to invade Ukraine, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday. Psaki said Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking steps that would allow him to invade the neighboring country.
"That is why we want to be prepared and in an area we have expressed serious concern about," Psaki said. Psaki said the United States is preparing for a possible call with Putin to discuss the issue. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- United States
- Biden
- Ukraine
- Vladimir Putin
- White House
- Jonathan Oatis
- Russia
- Russian
ALSO READ
White House says social spending package would cut deficit by $112 bln over 10 years
Ukraine summons Bulgarian envoy over president's Crimea comments
Kremlin says NATO provocation, arming of Ukraine behind Putin's call for security guarantees
Ukraine must have 2,500 km border fence with Belarus and Russia, minister says
Ukraine must have border fence with Belarus and Russia, minister says