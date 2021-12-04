Left Menu

Kashmir witnessing peace, investment & tourists post 370 abrogation: Amit Shah

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 11:20 IST
Kashmir witnessing peace, investment & tourists post 370 abrogation: Amit Shah
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Kashmir was witnessing peace, good business investment and influx of tourists post the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured optimum utilization of resources to successfully fight oxygen shortage during the second wave of coronavirus in the country.

Delivering his keynote address during the HT Leadership Summit here, Shah said the country has given a strong reply to the cross-border terrorism perpetrated by Pakistan, ''hitting it in its house'' by way of surgical strikes conducted by defence forces.

No one believed that Article 370 and 35A can be repealed but Prime Minister Narendra Modi did it in 2019, he said.

''I can say that there is peace now in Kashmir, investment is coming and tourists are flocking.'' ''Kashmir slowly is getting back to normal to stand in unity with the country,'' he said.

He said the Modi government made it clear through its armed surgical strikes into Pakistan that breaching Indian borders was not that easy.

This feat till now was only known to be done by Israel and the US but India too now is in that list.

''We want peace with everyone... the security of our borders is our top priority and we have given a definite and loud message in this context.'' ''Due to this, India now has a different acceptance in the world,'' he said. Talking about the recent challenges posed by the COVID-19, the home minister said PM Modi's effective policies brought out the economy, hit by the pandemic, in a quick time.

''Indian economy is growing fastest in the world now,'' Shah said.

Lauding Modi's leadership, Shah said it was the first time that India's security policy ''came out of the shadows'' of its foreign policy.

He said in the last 10 years before the Modi government came to power (2014), there was a ''policy paralysis'' in the country, the Prime Minister's office was ''compromised'' and India's respect in the world had come down.

''We got political stability in 2014 as there was an era of coalition governments for long in the country,'' the home minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
4
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021