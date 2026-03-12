Controversy Erupts as Israel Drops Charges in High-Profile Military Abuse Case

In a contentious move, Israel's military has closed the case against five soldiers accused of sexually assaulting a Palestinian detainee, citing lack of sufficient evidence. The case has deeply divided the nation since the soldiers' arrest in 2024 at Sde Teiman military prison, a facility notorious for alleged detainee abuse.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported the decision, but human rights advocates condemned it as a whitewash of serious abuse. Allegations of torture and sexual assault at the prison surfaced following a leaked video, adding pressure to the military both domestically and internationally.

The controversy underscores ongoing tensions surrounding Israel's treatment of Palestinian prisoners. Critics maintain that the military's decision reflects systemic issues in addressing misconduct, raising questions over accountability and the balance between military actions and human rights obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)