Mamata visits ailing brother at SSKM Hospital
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday visited SSKM Hospital here after her younger brother and local Trinamool Congress leader Ganesh Banerjee was admitted to the facility with chest pain.
The chief minister’s brother experienced chest pain on Sunday noon and was admitted to the ICU of the state-run hospital, party sources said.
Banerjee spoke to the attending doctors and was at the medical establishment for about half an hour.
Ganesh was busy campaigning for his sister-in-law and TMC candidate from ward number 73, Kajari Banerjee, for the past few days, the sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tripura CM defying SC's directive to ensure free and fair (local) elections; will appeal to higher judiciary to act against his govt as per law: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Will express solidarity with TMC MPs protesting attack on party workers in Tripura; raise this matter when I meet PM: CM Mamata Banerjee
I will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during my Delhi visit, will raise issue of BSF jurisdiction extension: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Mamata Banerjee to meet PM Modi, discuss BSF, development issues
TMC should declare Mamata Banerjee as Prime Ministerial candidate for 2024 LS polls: BJP