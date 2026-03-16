Hidden Consequences: The Fate of Deported Salvadorans in El Salvador

A recent report by Human Rights Watch reveals disturbing practices involving Salvadoran nationals deported from the U.S. The report alleges occurrences of enforced disappearance and arbitrary detention in El Salvador without legal procedures.

The deportation of more than 9,000 Salvadorans since early 2025, under U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, is attracting criticism. According to HRW Americas Director Juanita Goebertus, at least 11 individuals have been subjected to inhumane treatment, without any formal charges or judicial oversight.

Despite U.S. claims linking some detainees to the MS-13 gang, there is no evidence provided to substantiate these allegations. With many family members and legal representatives unaware of the detainees' whereabouts, the situation underscores heightened concerns over the application of the 1798 Alien Enemy Act and its implications on human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)