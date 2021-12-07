Left Menu

U.S. Congress nears compromise agreement on massive annual defense bill

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday that Republican leaders were close to reaching a compromise version of the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, a massive annual bill that sets policy for the Pentagon.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-12-2021 02:16 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 02:16 IST
U.S. Congress nears compromise agreement on massive annual defense bill
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday that Republican leaders were close to reaching a compromise version of the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, a massive annual bill that sets policy for the Pentagon. "This week, we also anticipate we will be able to reach a final conference agreement on the NDAA," the Democratic leader said as he opened the Senate.

The NDAA, which normally passes with strong bipartisan support, is closely watched by a broad swath of industry and other interests because it determines everything from how many ships or missiles are purchased to pay increases for soldiers and how to address geopolitical threats. This year's bill authorizes $770 billion in military spending. It has been delayed amid disputes over matters ranging from the size of the defense budget to whether to force President Joe Biden to impose sanctions over a Russian natural gas pipeline or how to punish China for alleged mistreatment of Uyghur Muslims in its Xinjiang region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
3
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021