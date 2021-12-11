Left Menu

U.S. House Capitol riot probe subpoenas more Trump aides

Updated: 11-12-2021 01:09 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 01:09 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot said on Friday it had issued six more subpoenas demanding information from witnesses, including some top aides from former President Donald Trump's White House.

The House of Representatives Select Committee issued subpoenas to Brian Jack, who was Trump's White House political director; Max Miller, a former special assistant to Trump now running for a House seat in Ohio with Trump's endorsement; and Bobby Peede, former director of the White House advance staff who prepared events for Trump's arrival.

