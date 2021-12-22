Hong Kong's Lam says she will work to reopen China border soon
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-12-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 18:02 IST
- China
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday she will continue to work to restore normal travel between Hong Kong and China.
“I will continue to work hard and hope to get the border to open soon," she told reporters in Beijing following meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.
