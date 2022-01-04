Italy parliament to begin voting for new head of state on Jan 24
The Italian parliament will convene on Jan. 24 to begin voting for a new head of state to replace the outgoing Sergio Mattarella, the chief of the lower house of parliament ruled on Tuesday. The election of a new president of the republic may have major repercussions for the future of Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government, which is trying to contain a wave of COVID-19 infections.
Draghi has made clear he would like to become president, bringing to an end his 11-month old government and leaving the country with the choice of either installing a new premier or holding fresh elections a year ahead of schedule. However, there is no guarantee the 74-year-old former European Central Bank chief will get the job.
The first choice of Italy's center-right parties is the 85-year-old four-times prime minister Silvio Berlusconi. Other figures considered in with a chance are former lower house speaker Pier Ferdinando Casini, former Prime Minister Giuliano Amato, and the current Justice Minister Marta Cartabia.
