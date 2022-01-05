Praying for your speedy recovery, get well soon: Mamata to Kejriwal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wished a speedy recovery to her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a message on Twitter, Kejriwal on Tuesday said he has tested positive for the viral disease and has ''mild symptoms''. He also said he has isolated himself at home.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader urged those who came in contact with him in the last few days to quarantine themselves and get tested for Covid.

''I pray for your speedy recovery, @ArvindKejriwal ji. Get well soon and take care of yourself!'' Banerjee tweeted, responding to Kejriwal's message on the microblogging website.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi chief minister greeted the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief on her birthday.

''A very happy birthday @MamataOfficial didi. May God bless u wid (with) all happiness, success, health and long life,'' he said in a tweet.

According to officials, this is the first time that Kejriwal has tested positive for COVID-19.

In April last year, his wife Sunita Kejriwal had tested positive for the coronavirus infection and while the AAP national convenor had developed symptoms, he had tested negative.

