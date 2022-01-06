Resolution in Assembly on VC appointments: TN CM Stalin

The authority to appoint vice-chancellors should vest with the state government and a resolution would be adopted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly in the Budget session in this regard, the government informed the House on Thursday. Answering PMK's G K Mani, who made a mention on matters connected to the appointment of vice-chancellors while speaking on the motion of thanks to the governor for his address, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi referred to the process followed in such appointments in other states.

Chief Minister M K Stalin said during the Budget session of the Assembly, a resolution would be adopted unanimously in this regard.

Ponmudi said, ''the Chief Minister is discussing with legal experts on appointments to the posts of vice-chancellors.'' In various states, the power to appoint vice-chancellors is with the respective state governments including Telangana, he said.

In Gujarat only the Chief Minister has that power since 1949, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a former CM of that state knew this well and in Maharashtra, a Bill was passed recently on the matter. In West Bengal, the state government appointed vice-chancellors and later governor there had said in a statement that he had the authority on the matter and in Kerala too there is 'problem' in this respect, Ponmudi said. Hence, the state government having the power to appoint vice-chancellors is the solution, the Higher Education Minister said. A decision would be taken before the start of the next session, the Minister added. The Governor, who is the chancellor of state-run universities, appoints vice-chancellors following recommendations of search committees. In neighbouring Kerala, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is at odds with the state government over alleged political interference in the functioning of the universities there, had recently said he was even ready to transfer the powers of chancellor to the Higher Education minister, who is also the pro-chancellor of the varsities.

