CPI(M) Challenges EC on Voter List, Eyes Comeback in West Bengal

The CPI(M) has accused the Election Commission of failing to produce an error-free voter list in West Bengal ahead of the assembly elections. In response, the party plans to seek judicial intervention to ensure the rights of 60 lakh individuals currently under adjudication are preserved.

Addressing the media, CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim expressed confidence in the party's performance in the impending elections on April 23 and 29. Salim criticized the Commission, asserting that those affected must not be sidelined from voting or contesting if they wish.

The CPI(M) unveiled its candidate slate for 192 constituencies amid aspirations for a political resurgence. The Left Front, once a dominant force in West Bengal's politics, aims to reconnect with its electorate, promising job permanency and full benefits for civic volunteers and ASHA workers.