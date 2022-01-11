Senior Odisha politician Duryodhan Majhi dies at 83

Former Odisha minister and five-time MLA Duryodhan Majhi has died here, his family said on Tuesday.

He was 83.

The condition of the prominent tribal leader, who was suffering from age-related ailments, worsened late on Monday night and he was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, his son Krushnasingh Majhi said.

''Father's mortal remains will be taken to Nuapada district for his last rites,'' he said.

A five-time MLA from Khariar constituency in Nuapada district, Majhi resigned from the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in 2014 and won the seat on a BJP ticket in that year's polls. However, he did not contest the 2019 elections.

He had earlier won the seat as a Janata Dal candidate in 1990 and 1995, and on a BJD ticket in 2000 and 2004.

Condoling the death of the senior politician, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted, ''I am deeply saddened by the demise of former minister Duryodhan Majhi. He has rich contribution for the development of his area and the tribals. I extend my sympathies to the bereaved family members. May the departed soul rest in peace.'' PTI AAM ACD ACD

