U.S. Senate heads to showdown vote on election reform bill

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-01-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 23:17 IST
The U.S. Senate will vote sometime this week on Democratic legislation, which is opposed by Republicans, to reform election laws to expand voters' access to ballots, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.

"Across the United States, in 2022 ballot access is not being expanded, it's being repressed and our democracy is not safe, it's under attack," Schumer said in a Senate speech.

