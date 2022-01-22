Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of Zen master Thich Bhat Hanh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 20:34 IST
Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of Zen master Thich Bhat Hanh
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condoled the demise of Zen master Thich Bhat Hanh and said his gentle words on peace, gratitude and non-violence will continue to ring forever.

''My condolences to the followers of Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh, the Father of mindfulness. ''His gentle words on peace, gratitude and non-violence will ring true forever,'' Gandhi said on Twitter.

Thich Nhat Hanh, the revered Zen Buddhist monk who helped spread the practice of mindfulness in the West and socially engaged Buddhism in the East, died at the age of 95.

The death was confirmed by a monk at Tu Hieu Pagoda in Hue, Vietnam who said that Nhat Hanh, known as Thay to his followers, died at midnight on Saturday. The monk declined to be named because he is not authorized to speak to the media.

