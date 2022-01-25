Left Menu

Indonesia, Singapore ministers sign agreements on extradition, airspace and defence

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 25-01-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 11:42 IST
Indonesian President Joko Widodo Image Credit: ANI
  • Indonesia

Senior cabinet ministers from Indonesia and Singapore signed three bilateral agreements on Tuesday covering extradition, airspace and defence.

The signings, aired on Indonesia's State Secretariat YouTube channel, followed a meeting between Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on the Indonesian island of Bintan as part of their annual leaders' retreat.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

