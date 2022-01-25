Indonesia, Singapore ministers sign agreements on extradition, airspace and defence
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 25-01-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 11:42 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Senior cabinet ministers from Indonesia and Singapore signed three bilateral agreements on Tuesday covering extradition, airspace and defence.
The signings, aired on Indonesia's State Secretariat YouTube channel, followed a meeting between Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on the Indonesian island of Bintan as part of their annual leaders' retreat.
