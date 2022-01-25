Left Menu

Polish PM says he is concerned by German reaction to Russian threat

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 25-01-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 16:18 IST
Polish PM says he is concerned by German reaction to Russian threat
Mateusz Morawiecki Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's prime minister is concerned by the German reaction to the threat posed by Russia to Ukraine, he said on Tuesday, after a report that Germany is blocking NATO ally Estonia from giving Ukraine military support.

"I observe with concern the situation in Ukraine and the reactions of our neighbours from Germany in the face of the threat from Russia," Mateusz Morawiecki said in a Facebook post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022