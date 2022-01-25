Polish PM says he is concerned by German reaction to Russian threat

Poland's prime minister is concerned by the German reaction to the threat posed by Russia to Ukraine, he said on Tuesday, after a report that Germany is blocking NATO ally Estonia from giving Ukraine military support.

"I observe with concern the situation in Ukraine and the reactions of our neighbours from Germany in the face of the threat from Russia," Mateusz Morawiecki said in a Facebook post.

