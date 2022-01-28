Left Menu

UP polls: RLD chief denies possibility of post-poll alliance with BJP

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday denied the possibility of a post-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-01-2022 06:48 IST
Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday denied the possibility of a post-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Union Minister Amit Shah during a meeting with Jat leaders in New Delhi had said BJP doors are always open for RLD.

Speaking to the reporters here, Chaudhary said, "They (BJP) did nothing for farmers. The police force was used against students in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh two days back. In such an environment, how can they think that anyone would join hands with them?" Earlier, the RLD chief had tweeted on the matter and said that the invitation should not be given to him, but to all the families of farmers whose lives were destroyed during the farmers' protest.

"Don't give this invitation to me. Give it to all those 700 farmers' families whose houses you have destroyed," RLD chief tweeted. Referring to the RLD-SP alliance for Uttar Pradesh polls, BJP MP Parvesh Verma after a meeting of Jat leaders from poll-bound Uttar Pradesh with Union home minister Amit Shah, had told ANI, "On (RLD chief) Jayant Chaudhary, he (HM Amit Shah) said that there are many possibilities after the polls. For now, he has chosen a party. People of the Jat community will speak to Jayant. BJP's doors are always open for him."

Earlier, RLD formed an alliance with Samajwadi Party to contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections that are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning on February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. (ANI)

