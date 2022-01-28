Left Menu

They are worshipers of Jinnah: Yogi Adityanath slams Opposition ahead of UP Assembly polls

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday slammed the Opposition for favoring former Governor-General of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah instead of freedom fighter and Former Deputy Prime Minister of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and termed them 'worshippers of Jinnah'.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-01-2022 10:41 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday slammed the Opposition for favoring former Governor-General of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah instead of freedom fighter and Former Deputy Prime Minister of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and termed them 'worshippers of Jinnah'. In a tweet today, Adityanath said in Hindi, "They are worshipers of 'Jinnah', we are worshipers of 'Sardar Patel'. Pakistan is dear to them, we sacrifice our lives on Maa Bharati."

As Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are around the corner, several political leaders in Uttar Pradesh have been hurling comments on Jinnah. National Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party Gaurav Bhatia on Thursday slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for "chanting Jinnah's ideals".

"Akhilesh Yadav said Pakistan is not a real enemy of India. Besides this, he keeps on chanting "Jinnah" to appease the Muslim community of Uttar Pradesh," tweeted Bhatia. Earlier on January 24, taking a jibe at Centre's call to install a statue of Sardar Patel at India Gate, Samajwadi Party leader Imran Masood said to reporters, "Not Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav but those who worked with (Pakistan's founder Mohammad Ali) Jinnah and supported two-nation theory will install statues of him."

This development holds significance as Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases starting on February 10. The second phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections will be held on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the 5th phase on February 27, the 6th phase on March 3, and the last phase on March 7. The counting of votes for 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will take place on March 10. (ANI)

