Senior journalist E Somanath passes away

Veteran journalist E Somanath passed away on Friday at a private hospital here, family sources said.

He was 58.

Somanath, a well-known political and environmental reporter, was undergoing treatment for brain hemorrhage at a private hospital here.

A veteran in political and Assembly reporting, Somanath retired from Malayala Manorama, a regional daily, last year.

For over 30 years, Somanath had reported the Kerala Assembly proceedings and his column ''Naduthalam'' was known from its sharp and witty account of the assembly proceedings, the legislators and political parties. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, Speaker M B Rajesh and former opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala among others condoled the demise of the veteran journalist.

Vijayan recalled that Somanath, who had been a journalist in the capital for more than two decades, was an eminent journalist who excelled in Assembly reporting and his weekly columns.

Rajesh said Somanath's analysis on Assembly proceedings was very remarkable. ''He was like a teacher/ guide to the young generation of journalists. It's a known fact that he will be present throughout the session at the press gallery,'' the Speaker said.

Chennithala said Somanath always upheld the dignity of journalism. ''He gave a new dimension to Assembly reporting with his witty and engaging writing,'' Chennithala said, adding that, he lost a good friend. He is survived by his wife Radha and daughter Devaki.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)