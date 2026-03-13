India Reintroduces Kerosene Amid West Asia Crisis

In a bid to tackle energy supply disruptions caused by the escalating West Asia crisis, India has temporarily brought back kerosene for household use. Additionally, the government has sanctioned alternate fuels like coal for hotels and restaurants, marking a significant shift in energy sourcing.

The critical Strait of Hormuz, a key transit point for India's crude oil, LPG, and LNG imports, has been effectively shut due to conflict in the region. This action has induced a ripple effect on India's energy supply, primarily affecting the import of essential fuels.

To mitigate the impact, the government has increased kerosene allocations and sanctioned the use of alternate fuels, ensuring that household and essential sectors like hospitals continue to receive necessary supplies. Despite the crisis, officials affirm no shortage of petrol or diesel, with crude oil supplies diversified across 40 countries.

