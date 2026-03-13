Left Menu

NATO Air Defences Intercept Third Iranian Missile Aimed at Turkey

NATO air defences in the eastern Mediterranean intercepted a third ballistic missile from Iran targeting Turkey, according to Turkey's defense ministry, which has requested an explanation from Iran for this action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey's defense ministry announced on Friday that NATO air defense systems stationed in the eastern Mediterranean have intercepted a third ballistic missile fired from Iran toward Turkey. This event marks an escalation in regional tensions.

Amidst growing geopolitical unrest, the Turkish government is now seeking a formal explanation from Iran regarding the missile launches. The defense ministry has expressed significant concern over this repeated aggression.

NATO's successful interception reflects the effectiveness of the alliance's defensive capabilities in volatile regions. However, this situation underscores the pressing need for diplomatic dialogue to prevent further regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

