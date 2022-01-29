PM Modi condoles passing away of social worker Baba Iqbal Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the passing away of social worker and Padma Shri awardee Baba Iqbal Singh and said he will be remembered for his efforts to increase education among youngsters.

''Pained by the passing away of Baba Iqbal Singh Ji. He will be remembered for his efforts to increase education among youngsters,'' Modi tweeted. Singh tirelessly worked towards furthering social empowerment, he said. ''My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. May Waheguru bless his soul,'' the prime minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)