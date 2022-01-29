PM Modi condoles passing away of social worker Baba Iqbal Singh

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 22:12 IST
''Pained by the passing away of Baba Iqbal Singh Ji. He will be remembered for his efforts to increase education among youngsters,'' Modi tweeted. Singh tirelessly worked towards furthering social empowerment, he said. ''My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. May Waheguru bless his soul,'' the prime minister said.

