Future of PM Johnson is assured, Foreign Secretary Truss says

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-01-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 15:44 IST
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's future as prime minister is assured, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Sunday.

Johnson is facing the gravest threat to his premiership over alleged lockdown-busting parties at his Downing Street residence and office, some of which are being investigated by the police, but has so far weathered growing calls to resign.

Asked if Johnson should resign if it emerges he lied to parliament, Truss, considered one of the frontrunners to succeed him as leader, told BBC Television: "I'm not going to answer hypothetical questions. The future of the prime minister is assured."

