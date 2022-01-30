Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi is a fake Gandhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

'Terming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a fake Gandhi', Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday said the true dreams of Mahatma Gandhi are being realised by the BJP-led government.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-01-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 19:05 IST
Rahul Gandhi is a fake Gandhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Terming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a fake Gandhi', Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday said the true dreams of Mahatma Gandhi are being realised by the BJP-led government. He said this during an election campaign in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said "Rahul Gandhi is a fake Gandhi". The BJP-led government and Yogi government are working on fulfiling Mahatma Gandhi's dream." India observes Martyrs' Day every year on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country.On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi had been assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in Birla's house.

Meanwhile, elections to the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
3
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022