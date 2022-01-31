Left Menu

UK PM Johnson receives report into potential Downing Street lockdown breaches

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received an update on the internal inquiry into potential lockdown breaches at his Downing Street residence, the Cabinet Office said in a statement on Monday. Johnson, facing the gravest threat to his premiership over the alleged lockdown-busting parties at his residence and office at Number 10 Downing Street, has so far weathered growing calls to resign by asking lawmakers to wait for the report by senior civil servant Sue Gray.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-01-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 16:54 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Johnson, facing the gravest threat to his premiership over the alleged lockdown-busting parties at his residence and office at Number 10 Downing Street, has so far weathered growing calls to resign by asking lawmakers to wait for the report by senior civil servant Sue Gray. "We can confirm that Sue Gray has provided an update on her investigations to the Prime Minister," a Cabinet Office spokesperson said.

London's Metropolitan Police said on Friday they had opened an investigation into some of the events to assess whether criminal offences had been committed. They asked for the report to make only "minimal reference" to those events.

