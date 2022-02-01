Left Menu

I get filled with new energy to serve people upon visiting Uttarakhand: Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 00:21 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 00:18 IST
I get filled with new energy to serve people upon visiting Uttarakhand: Modi
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the love of the people of Uttarakhand attracts him again and again and whenever he visits the state he is filled with new energy to serve people.

His comments came in response to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's remarks that Prime Minister Modi's love, determination and service for the ''Devbhoomi'' is inspiring.

Tagging Dhami's tweet, Modi said the love of the people of Uttarakhand attracts him again and again.

''I consider it my good fortune that whenever I get an opportunity, I reach Devbhoomi and get filled with new energy to serve the people,'' he said. Uttarakhand will go to polls on February 14 while counting of votes will take place on March 10.

