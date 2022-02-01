Left Menu

Nicaragua resumes trials against dozens of government opponents

The prosecutor's office said the trials would start again on Tuesday after family members of the accused people, whom government opponents consider to be political prisoners, issued a letter last week asking the administration of President Daniel Ortega to free their jailed relatives. The families' initiative was backed by the head of the Organization of American States (OAS) Luis Almagro and Nicaragua's main business chamber, which has seen three of its main executives imprisoned.

Reuters | Managua | Updated: 01-02-2022 01:31 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 01:31 IST
Nicaragua resumes trials against dozens of government opponents
  • Country:
  • Nicaragua

Nicaraguan prosecutors said on Monday that trials will resume for more than 40 government opponents, including some former presidential candidates, accused of conspiracy, money laundering and other crimes against national security. The prosecutor's office said the trials would start again on Tuesday after family members of the accused people, whom government opponents consider to be political prisoners, issued a letter last week asking the administration of President Daniel Ortega to free their jailed relatives.

The families' initiative was backed by the head of the Organization of American States (OAS) Luis Almagro and Nicaragua's main business chamber, which has seen three of its main executives imprisoned. "They will be prosecuted for undermining national integrity, for having received resources from foreign sources to commit crimes of money, property and asset laundering," the prosecutor's office said about the jailed people, adding that they have "harmed the supreme interests of the nation".

Ortega, re-elected in November after many of his political adversaries were jailed, began his fourth term on Jan. 10. The relatives of the jailed opponents have said the prisoners are enduring torture and their health has declined. The government denies the allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia
3
A rogue rocket is on course to crash into the Moon. It won’t be the first

A rogue rocket is on course to crash into the Moon. It won’t be the first

 Australia
4
N Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

N Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

 North Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022