High-Speed Descent: Miami Amazon Prime Air Crash Unveiled

The Amazon Prime Air cargo plane crash in Miami involved concerns over excessive speed in the cockpit. The NTSB's investigative update highlights that one pilot commented on speed without consistent verbal response. The crash resulted in five fatalities and five injuries after the plane overshot the runway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 04:54 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 04:54 IST
High-Speed Descent: Miami Amazon Prime Air Crash Unveiled
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The Amazon Prime Air cargo plane crash in Miami on Sunday is under scrutiny, with speed emerging as a key issue in the cockpit. One pilot remarked about excessive speed during the last moments of the Boeing 767's flight, yet there was no consistent verbal acknowledgment from the co-pilot.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board's update released on Wednesday, the phrase 'Too low, terrain,' was heard multiple times. This occurred before the plane ultimately touched down and overshot the runway, leading to a tragic accident.

The crash claimed the lives of five people and injured five others. The investigation continues as the NTSB works to piece together the factors leading to this fatal overshoot.

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