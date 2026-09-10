Ford Under Fire: Congressional Concerns Over Chinese Ties

Ford Motor Co is drawing scrutiny from U.S. Congress members, with Republicans voicing concern over its business connections with Chinese firms. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has criticized the automaker's ties with Chinese companies, calling for a reevaluation of these relationships.

Senator Rick Scott praised Duffy's stance as the House Select Committee on China spotlighted Ford's dealings under scrutiny. Despite this backlash, the White House stands by Ford, emphasizing the company's role in America's automotive sector and its domestic investment efforts.

Duffy highlighted Ford's reliance on Chinese technology at its Michigan plant, raising alarms over national security concerns. As political pressures mount, Ford maintains its commitment to building batteries in the U.S., countering narratives of dependency on foreign entities.