Karen Khachanov Advances to U.S. Open Semi-Finals Amidst Fierce Competition

Karen Khachanov has powered into the semi-finals of the U.S. Open, capitalizing on Alexander Blockx's physical struggles during their match on Wednesday. With Blockx retiring at 6-2, 7-5, 3-2, Khachanov reached the final four for the first time since 2022, showcasing his resilience and skill at Flushing Meadows.

The match proved challenging for Blockx, who, despite playing valiantly, was clearly hampered by pre-existing injuries. The first Belgian man to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals, Blockx battled with a rib injury, an ankle brace, and a wrapped thigh, eventually succumbing to Khachanov's pressure after one hour and 38 minutes of play.

Khachanov, ranked world number 50, continues his impressive comeback and is now set to face either top seed Alexander Zverev or Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp. Previously, he had displayed top form by defeating prominent players such as Felix Auger-Aliassime, projecting confidence for his upcoming challenge.