Karen Khachanov Advances to U.S. Open Semi-Finals Amidst Fierce Competition

Karen Khachanov advanced to the U.S. Open semi-finals as he triumphed over Alexander Blockx, who retired due to injury. Blockx had a rib injury and struggled physically, allowing Khachanov to continue his impressive form in the tournament. Khachanov looks forward to facing either Alexander Zverev or Botic van de Zandschulp next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 04:47 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 04:47 IST
Karen Khachanov Advances to U.S. Open Semi-Finals Amidst Fierce Competition
Karen Khachanov

Karen Khachanov has powered into the semi-finals of the U.S. Open, capitalizing on Alexander Blockx's physical struggles during their match on Wednesday. With Blockx retiring at 6-2, 7-5, 3-2, Khachanov reached the final four for the first time since 2022, showcasing his resilience and skill at Flushing Meadows.

The match proved challenging for Blockx, who, despite playing valiantly, was clearly hampered by pre-existing injuries. The first Belgian man to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals, Blockx battled with a rib injury, an ankle brace, and a wrapped thigh, eventually succumbing to Khachanov's pressure after one hour and 38 minutes of play.

Khachanov, ranked world number 50, continues his impressive comeback and is now set to face either top seed Alexander Zverev or Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp. Previously, he had displayed top form by defeating prominent players such as Felix Auger-Aliassime, projecting confidence for his upcoming challenge.

TRENDING

1
Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Global
2
DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

Global
3
Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Global
4
Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026