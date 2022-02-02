Left Menu

BJP leader slams RLD chief over remark referring to Hema Malini

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday hit out at Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary alleging that he has insulted women by insulting BJP MP Hema Malini.While addressing an election rally on Tuesday in Mathura, Chaudhary had alleged that the BJP was trying to poach one of their UP assembly candidates and referred to Malini, the Lok Sabha MP from the district.They said Yogesh join our party and we will make you Hema Malini and I dont know what sort of things they are saying for me also.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 21:27 IST
BJP leader slams RLD chief over remark referring to Hema Malini
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday hit out at Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary alleging that he has insulted women by insulting BJP MP Hema Malini.

While addressing an election rally on Tuesday in Mathura, Chaudhary had alleged that the BJP was trying to poach one of their UP assembly candidates and referred to Malini, the Lok Sabha MP from the district.

''They said Yogesh join our party and we will make you Hema Malini and I don't know what sort of things they are saying for me also. They don't love us or have affection for us. I am saying what will you get by appeasing me, I do not want to become Hema Malini,'' he said as the crowd burst into laughter.

''What are you going to do for the people? What have you done for the families of farmers? Why is Teni (Union Minister Ajay Mishra) still a minister? Every day they wake up and start spreading hatred, they have no other work to do,'' the RLD chief said.

His remarks came in the wake of reports that the BJP had approached the RLD, which has stitched a tie-up with Samajwadi Party for Uttar Pradesh polls, to join the saffron party-led front.

While Malini, an actor-turned-politician, is yet to respond to the remarks, BJP leader Thakur slammed Chaudhary and sought an apology from him.

''Jayant ji, Hema Malini ji is one of the best politicians and actors of the country. She is the epitome of Indian women empowerment, by taking a jibe at her you are insulting countless women who are trying to make their mark,'' Thakur said in a tweet in Hindi.

''Jayant ji, you have to work very hard to become Hema Malini. People rejected you and chose Hemaji, then it was on her ability, connection with the people and her work. You should apologise,'' he added. Elections in UP will be held in seven phases, beginning from February 10 and results will be declared on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
3
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022