BJP leader slams RLD chief over remark referring to Hema Malini

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday hit out at Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary alleging that he has insulted women by insulting BJP MP Hema Malini.

While addressing an election rally on Tuesday in Mathura, Chaudhary had alleged that the BJP was trying to poach one of their UP assembly candidates and referred to Malini, the Lok Sabha MP from the district.

''They said Yogesh join our party and we will make you Hema Malini and I don't know what sort of things they are saying for me also. They don't love us or have affection for us. I am saying what will you get by appeasing me, I do not want to become Hema Malini,'' he said as the crowd burst into laughter.

''What are you going to do for the people? What have you done for the families of farmers? Why is Teni (Union Minister Ajay Mishra) still a minister? Every day they wake up and start spreading hatred, they have no other work to do,'' the RLD chief said.

His remarks came in the wake of reports that the BJP had approached the RLD, which has stitched a tie-up with Samajwadi Party for Uttar Pradesh polls, to join the saffron party-led front.

While Malini, an actor-turned-politician, is yet to respond to the remarks, BJP leader Thakur slammed Chaudhary and sought an apology from him.

''Jayant ji, Hema Malini ji is one of the best politicians and actors of the country. She is the epitome of Indian women empowerment, by taking a jibe at her you are insulting countless women who are trying to make their mark,'' Thakur said in a tweet in Hindi.

''Jayant ji, you have to work very hard to become Hema Malini. People rejected you and chose Hemaji, then it was on her ability, connection with the people and her work. You should apologise,'' he added. Elections in UP will be held in seven phases, beginning from February 10 and results will be declared on March 10.

