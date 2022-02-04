Left Menu

UK lawmaker submits letter of no confidence in PM Johnson

Aaron Bell, a British lawmaker in the ruling Conservatives, said on Friday he had submitted a letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson, saying the prime minister's handling of Downing Street lockdown parties had made his position untenable.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-02-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 20:53 IST
Aaron Bell, a British lawmaker in the ruling Conservatives, said on Friday he had submitted a letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson, saying the prime minister's handling of Downing Street lockdown parties had made his position untenable. Johnson could face a vote of no confidence in his leadership if 54 of his 360 Conservative lawmakers submit a letter to the chairman of the party's 1922 Committee.

Bell said he was profoundly disappointed in the situation after he backed Johnson to become leader. "However the breach of trust that the events in No. 10 Downing Street represent, and the manner in which they have been handled, makes his position untenable," he said in a statement on Twitter.

