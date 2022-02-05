Left Menu

Maha minister Bansode to be president of 95th All India Marathi Literary Meet welcome committee

PTI | Latur | Updated: 05-02-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 20:25 IST
Maha minister Bansode to be president of 95th All India Marathi Literary Meet welcome committee
Bansode, an MLA from Udgir seat here, said he would endeavour to make the 95th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan a grand success and try to invite chief ministers of neighbouring states to ensure it has a pan-India reach. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister Sanjay Bansode has been chosen as the president of the welcome committee of the 95th All India Marathi Literary Meet, which will be held in Latur between April 22 and 24.

Bansode, an MLA from Udgir seat here, said he would endeavour to make the 95th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan a grand success and try to invite chief ministers of neighbouring states to ensure it has a pan-India reach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
Islamabad HC strikes down subsidised plots for judges, bureaucrats

Islamabad HC strikes down subsidised plots for judges, bureaucrats

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022