Germany's Scholz says there will be a very high price if Russia invades Ukraine
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-02-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 21:38 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday there would be a very high price if Russia invades Ukraine, amid U.S. warnings that a Russian invasion could happen in days or weeks.
Scholz was speaking to reporters before a meeting later in the day with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House.
