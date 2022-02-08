Left trade unions slam Mamata’s Air India remark

The trade unions aligned with the Left parties on Tuesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s remark welcoming the Tata group’s takeover of Air India and wondered whether the TMC boss supported the Centre’s policy of privatisation.

Asserting that the TMC is against privatisation of PSUs, its trade union arm said as the takeover of the airline is complete, what is important now is protecting the jobs of its employees.

Salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group last month took over Air India and vowed to turn the loss-making carrier it had founded but had lost control nearly seven decades back into a world-class airline.

Banerjee on Monday said that employees of Air India should not lose jobs even after the takeover.

“We welcome Tatas. There is no problem provided no employees lose their jobs,'' she had said.

There are also a number of contractual staff and their jobs should be secured, Banerjee had said.

The CITU and the AITUC, the trade union wings of the CPI(M) and the CPI respectively, asked whether the TMC supports the Centre’s policy of privatisation or not.

“What does she mean by welcoming Tatas? Does she support the BJP government’s policy of privatisation, disinvestments and selling off PSUs to private parties? The TMC should come clean on this,'' CITU state president Anadi Sahoo said.

It is quite obvious now that the TMC for the last few years has been ''enacting a drama'' in opposing privatisation, Sahoo claimed.

“When a private party takes over a PSU, there will be sacking of employees. TMC leaders should stop making such statements,” he said.

Echoing him, AITUC leader Prabir Deb said, the comments by Banerjee reflects that the party has no clear economic policy.

“On the one hand, she is welcoming Tatas' takeover of Air India, and on the other, the party is opposing privatisation. What is their stand on economic issues? There is no clarity,” Deb, who is also a member of the CPI national council, said.

However, the TMC's trade union arm, the Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC), welcomed Banerjee’s statement and said the party is against privatisation.

The CITU should remember one thing it is the TMC that has been most consistent in opposing privatisation of Air India, INTTUC state Ritabrata Banerjee said. ''The fact is the Centre does not pay any heed to opposition voices. Now that Tatas have taken over air India, we should ensure that no employees get sacked or are forced to leave. Mamata Banerjee has said the right thing,” he said.

