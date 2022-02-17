Left Menu

Punjab polls: CM Channi campaigns for PPCC president Sidhu in Amritsar

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 17-02-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 23:23 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Charnjit Singh Channi on Thursday campaigned for PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu here.

Sidhu, the Congress MLA from Amritsar East, is among others pitted against SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia.

Congress supporters claimed that Channi was warmly greeted by the people of Amritsar East Assembly constituency.

Channi was recently declared as Congress' chief ministerial candidate for the February 20 polls.

Sidhu was also a contender, but the party went with Channi, who happens to be Punjab's first chief minister from the Scheduled Caste community.

Later, Channi also campaigned in border constituency Attari (reserve) in favour of party candidate Tarsem Singh Silakla.

Addressing the election rally, Channi urged voters to vote in favour of Congress candidates for the overall development of the constituency.

