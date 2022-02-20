Left Menu

Vasundhara Raje urges Rajasthan govt to postpone RAS Mains exam

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Sunday once again urged the state government to postpone the RAS Mains exam.The syllabus has been changed, and it is necessary for the candidates to get some more time to study, she said.The youth are protesting across the state to demand postponement of the RAS Mains examination.

Jaipur | Updated: 20-02-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 20:56 IST
The syllabus has been changed, and it is necessary for the candidates to get some more time to study, she said.

''The youth are protesting across the state to demand postponement of the RAS Mains examination. Their demand is justified. Due to the change in the syllabus, it is necessary for the candidates to get some more time to study,'' Raje said in a statement.

''I had asked the state government to reconsider the date of the RAS examination. Today, I am repeating again that the government should reconsider as the matter is related to the future of the children and it should extend the date of the examination,'' she added.

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena, however, alleged that the RAS Mains exam syllabus was changed as part of a conspiracy.

It will prove to be a bigger scam than the REET paper leak case, he claimed.

Meena said the syllabus was changed to benefit a certain group of people.

